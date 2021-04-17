DC addresses people in Badshahi Masjid

LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik visited Badshahi Masjid and addressed the people there on Friday.

During his address, DC Mudassar Riaz Malik said that Islam lays emphasis on the rule of law and non-violence. He said that playing with people's lives and damaging their properties are against the teachings of Islam.

He said the holy month of Ramazan was the month for doing good deeds. It is the month of not making others suffer but it is the month of making things easier for the people, he said. Badshahi Masjid Khatib Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also condemned the protest method. He said “We all have to work together to strengthen the state, not to weaken it.”