close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2021

DC addresses people in Badshahi Masjid

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2021

LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik visited Badshahi Masjid and addressed the people there on Friday.

During his address, DC Mudassar Riaz Malik said that Islam lays emphasis on the rule of law and non-violence. He said that playing with people's lives and damaging their properties are against the teachings of Islam.

He said the holy month of Ramazan was the month for doing good deeds. It is the month of not making others suffer but it is the month of making things easier for the people, he said. Badshahi Masjid Khatib Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also condemned the protest method. He said “We all have to work together to strengthen the state, not to weaken it.”

Latest News

More From Lahore