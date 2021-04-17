62 more die from COVID-19

LAHORE:Around 62 patients died from COVID-19 while 2,732 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the toll of fatalities so far reached 7,271 while confirmed cases became 261,173 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 4,194,897 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

Around 1,402 new cases were reported from district Lahore alone during the last 24 hours while Faisalabad 175, Sargodha 139 and 112 in Rawalpindi. The number of new cases in other districts are Nankana Sahib 35, Kasur 6, Sheikhupura 21, Jhelum 20, Chakwal 52, Attock 11, Muzaffargarh 3, Hafizabad 49, Gujranwala 69, Sialkot 37, Narowal 6, Gujrat 19, Mandi

Bahauddin 36, Multan 89, Khanewal 15, Layyah 8, Dera Ghazi Khan 14, Vehari 29, Chiniot 35, Toba Tek Singh 35, Jhang 12, Rahim Yar Khan 76, Mianwali 4, Khushab 19, Bahawalnagar 19,

Bahawalpur 59, Lodhran 33, Bhakkar 9, Sahiwal 51, Pakpattan 19 and Okara 14.

APP adds: Around 535 coronavirus patients have been recovered on Friday, said a report of the Health Department. According to the data shared by the Health Department, 180,383 coronavirus patients recovered so far in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Departments across the province.

Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), said while talking to the media that 6,518 beds were reserved in government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,165 beds remained unoccupied, adding that 1,598 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 807 beds were vacant so far.

The secretary said the department had arranged 3,111 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,406 were vacant.

However, 446 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation in the government hospitals of Lahore and 324 beds unoccupied, he added. The secretary said that the specialized healthcare had arranged 638 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government as 344 were under use while 294 unoccupied.