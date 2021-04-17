Iftikhar Malik resigns as RUDA member

LAHORE:Octogenarian veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday stepped down as member of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) owing to his pre-occupation as president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other engagements.

In his resignation, he expressed gratitude to PM Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar for reposing their trust in his by appointing him in RUDA, one of the emerging mega projects.

He stated that he was also holding the portfolios of chairman of United Business Group, chairman of the Founder and chairman of Guard Group of Industries besides he is also patron-in-chief of rowing and polo clubs as well as he is CEO of Trust hospitals.

He stated that in view of his pre-occupation, he cannot shoulder the important responsibilities in RUDA because due to COVID-19 he has also to chair virtual meetings with eight south Asian countries as president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce.