Seven Covid-19 deaths, 724 cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: In the last 24 hours, as many as 724 new COVID-19 patients have been reported from the twin cities taking tally to 88,023 while the virus claimed another seven lives from the region taking death toll to 1,438.

According to details, as many as six patients died of COVID-19 from the federal capital and one from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while 575 new patients have been reported from ICT and 149 from Rawalpindi district.

Death of six more COVID-19 patients from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from ICT to 625 while one more death caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken death toll from the district to 813.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital has reached 68,066 of which 54,602 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 12839 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, confirmation of 149 more patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 19,957 of which 16,605 patients have recovered. On Thursday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2,539 of which 147 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 2,392 were in home isolation.