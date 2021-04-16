Problems of private varsities to be solved, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar assured that the problems being faced by the private universities would be solved at the earliest and provision of the facility of one-window operation is being reviewed for the private universities.

The stated said during a meeting with Association of Private Sector Universities Chairman Prof Dr Chaudhry Rehman who called on him and apprised him of the problems being faced by the private universities. During the meeting, it was agreed to call the meeting of the higher education reforms committee. The CM said private educational institutions had an important role to play and every effort would be made to solve the problems faced by private sector universities.

Rehman appreciated the role played by Usman Buzdar in promotion of higher education and said the cooperation and efforts made by the incumbent government were praiseworthy.