Best wheat yield expected in Punjab: Aleem

LAHORE: Distribution of "bardana" and procurement of wheat has been started at wheat procurement centres across Punjab and so far more than 400,000 bags of "bardana" have been distributed while staff of Food Department and local administration is alert.

Punjab Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was informed in the department briefing that the Food Department had made all the arrangements in this regard. Moreover, the Punjab government has also taken farmer-friendly measures to provide "bardana" to the farmers through online registration and this facility has been provided to all the farmers of Punjab. It was informed that farmers had been exempted from all restrictions, including land owners' documents like "fard" for obtaining "bardana" and they can get it as per their requirement without any hindrance.

Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that with the timely action of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the farmers of Punjab would get for the first time the price of wheat at the rate of Rs1,800 per maund which is no less than good news for the rural population of Punjab. Aleem Khan said that the best wheat production was expected in Punjab this year and so far the procurement of wheat in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions of Southern Punjab was on the rise. He added that the procurement target would be met and the farmers would be paid for their labour without any delay.

Aleem Khan said that the Food Department had been instructed to provide maximum facilities to the farmers at the procurement centres so that they should not have any difficulty. He said that the wheat procurement data from the Food Department was being obtained on a daily basis in which district-wise procurement will be showed. Aleem Khan stressed that it would be confirmed that the government can achieve its target of wheat procurement well in time.

Meanwhile, more than 56,000 farmers across Punjab have been registered through Bardana App. Under the umbrella of “Digitisation of Food Department Punjab,” 56,997 farmers have been registered through Bardana App developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Moreover, under this module, over 394, 092 tons of total Bardana has been issued and 75,216 tons of wheat has been procured by government from farmers across Punjab since April 1, this year. This was informed in a recently held progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor. Director General IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that considering the ongoing smart lockdown amid COVID-19, Bardana App has facilitated farmers in registering themselves online. The app has ensured transparency and efficient processing of Bardana Issuance & Procurement as well.