Ghotki court indicts PTI’s Haleem Sheikh

SUKKUR: A court in Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district, on Thursday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a case pertaining to obstructing performance of official duties.

The judge read out charges against him, which he denied and opted to contest them. He said the case against him was fabricated on political grounds.

The court directed the prosecution to present its witnesses on the next date of hearing on May 26, 2021. Talking to the media outside the court, Sheikh said Prime Minister Imran Khan would come to Sukkur on Friday (today) to announce a package for Sindh, which would just be a beginning of bringing development in the province.

“We want to do much more but the sword of the 18th Amendment hangs over us,” he said, adding: “We support this amendment but many people have done corruption in the garb of this amendment.” The PTI leader claimed that as per an estimate, corruption of 44 per cent was committed in various projects in Sindh worth Rs7 billion during five years.