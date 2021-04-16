Resolution in PA against parking fee in hospitals

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking immediate abolition of parking fee from all government hospitals. PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt tabled the resolution here Thursday. She said that parking fee should be abolished from all public hospitals because the general public, patients and their visitors were facing problems due to parking fees. She said there were complaints that parking mafia was charging Rs20 for motorcycle and Rs50 for car, which added an extra financial burden on the citizens.