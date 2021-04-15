PM will reach Sukkur on Friday

SUKKUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Sukkur on Friday (tomorrow) and announce a package for Sindh, which is just the beginning, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President and the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House, Sukkur, flanked by PTI Sukkur region president Syed Tahir Shah, Papu Chachar, Safia Malik and others, he said that the announcement of the Sindh package by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the beginning of development in the province. He said soft loans were being given to youth. "We want to do much more but the sword of the 18th Amendment hangs over us." He said they supported this amendment but many people have done corruption in the garb of this amendment. He said that during coronavirus pandemic, the federal government gave Rs60 billion to Sindh but the PPP government wanted all funds for its corruption.

The people of Sindh would be given basic facilities as development of Sindh is development of Pakistan. He said more good news would come for the people of Sindh.

"Corrupt politicians are opposing the census. They do not want development of Sindh," he said.

He said they wanted postings of their favourite deputy commissioners to get delimitation done that favours their political interests.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that census was due in the Zardari government's tenure but he avoided it.

He said the Sindh Police system is in a shambles. Bribes are given for transfers and postings in police. He said as per planning and development, corruption of 44 percent was done in projects of Rs7 billion during five years. The Sindh healthcare sector is in a poor condition. Measles is spreading fast. In Larkana, AIDS is widespread, he said.