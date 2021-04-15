close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
NR
News Report
April 15, 2021

Putin receives second shot of Russian Covid-19 jab

NR
News Report
April 15, 2021

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has received the second shot of a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying on Wednesday. The Kremlin said last month that Putin had received the first shot without disclosing details or providing photographs. It has not said which of Russia’s three vaccines, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V, he has received, a British wire service reported on Wednesday.

