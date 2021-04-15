11 more die from Covid in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Eleven more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 713 in the district and 153 people were tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours. He said 1,484 people were tested for coronavirus in public and private sector hospitals during the same period.

He said so far 10,907 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 3,823. said 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 96, including 53 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ hospital and 2,377 patients have quarantined themselves in homes.