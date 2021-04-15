Covid kills three more as another 470 test positive

Three more people have died due to Covid-19 and 470 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,533 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 9,923 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 470 people, or five per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,425,531 tests, which have resulted in 270,309 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 6,777 patients across the province are currently infected: 6,428 are in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 337 at hospitals, while 310 patients are in critical condition, of whom 38 are on life support.

He added that 466 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 258,999, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.8 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 470 fresh cases of Sindh, 262 (or 56 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 124 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 62 from District South, 53 from District Central, 10 from District Korangi, eight from District West and five from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 73 new cases, Badin 16, Larkana 14, Sukkur 13, Matiari 10, Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan nine each, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar eight each, Sanghar seven, Dadu six, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas and Shikarpur five each, Ghotki three, and Kashmore and Naushehroferoze one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.