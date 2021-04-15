Miscreants deserve no concession: IG

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has said miscreants who have disturbed the atmosphere of law and order and created disturbance by blocking the movement of highways do not deserve any concession and legal action will be taken against such miscreants without any discrimination.

He expressed these views at Jinnah Hospital on Wednesday where he came to inquire after the health of the policemen injured by the activists of a religious party. He presented relief cheques and flowers to the injured officers and personnel.

He said the officers and personnel who were martyred and injured due to the violence of the protesters are heroes of Punjab Police. He directed the officers to look after the injured personnel and leave no stone unturned in providing them best facilities.

CCPO briefed the IG on the medical aid being provided to the injured and their medical treatment. The IG inquired from the doctors about the health of the injured personnel and urged them to provide best medical facilities to the injured police officers.

Instructing the officers, he said that all resources should be utilised for the provision of facilities to the injured personnel and no stone should be left unturned in the welfare and treatment of the injured personnel.