Diabetics advised to take precautions during Ramazan

LAHORE:Medical experts have advised diabetics to take appropriate precautions during Sehr and Iftar and use late-digesting food items, especially in Sehri.

Similarly, they can use less fried Pratha and egg yolk with consumption of home-made meals and fiber-rich foods which can also be beneficial for diabetics. Prof of Medicine PGMI/Lahore General Hospital Dr Tahir Siddique, Assistant Prof Dr M Maqsood, Gynecologist Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Shahid Mayo and Dr Rana M Shafiq said that taking insulin does not break the fast, but if the sugar level falls below 60, the fast should be broken so that human life is not endangered. According to new research, eggs contain 250 milligrams of cholesterol and it is very important for diabetics to have Sehri. It is dangerous to take only medicine and skip meals at morning time, he added.

Doctors said that if blood sugar levels are low, so in order to get the blessings of Ramazan,

diabetics should eat food that makes them feel full for a long time. They said it is important to understand the importance of fasting in order to keep Ramazan safe. They added that diabetics should follow special instructions in opening the fast like Sehri and should not overeat instead of eating at intervals as these habits can lead to shoot your blood sugar.

Glucose becomes uncontrollable and sugar levels can rise to dangerous levels with excessive consumption of fried foods, carbohydrates, fatty foods and cold and sweet drinks which can be extremely harmful for diabetics. Medical experts suggested that fresh fruits,

vegetables and yogurt should be included in the diet during Ramazan while one should use only two dates at Iftar.

Similar precautions are necessary for diabetes as well as hypoglycemia as that sugar levels are usually lower in people who sleep at night without taking meal, they added. If the balance between Sehri and Iftar is maintained, diabetics can enjoy fasting in this month and fulfill their religious duties as well as saving their health, the medical experts said.