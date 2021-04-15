Thundershowers today

Islamabad: Promising relief from the rising temperatures, the weathermen have forecast rainfall coupled with wind and thunderstorm in upper and central parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, from today (Thursday) through Saturday.

According to the Met Office, the rainy spell will be caused by a westerly weather system.

Under the influence of that weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (a few hailstorms) is expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal until Sunday.

The Met Office asked farmers to take precautionary measures for the protection of crops during the period.