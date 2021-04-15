close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

Gold prices rise Rs500/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs500/tola to Rs102,500/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs429 to Rs87,877, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $13 to $1,743/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates also increased Rs30 to Rs1,330/tola. The price of 10 grams silver went up Rs25.72 to Rs1,140.26, it added.

