Al Mustafa Welfare Trust offers condolences to Royal Family

LONDON: The Al Mustafa Welfare Trust International has offered deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Prince Philip dedicated nearly seven decades to public service. His passing will be felt by the many generations of people who benefitted from his charitable efforts and his service will be remembered by the nation,” said a press release issued on Tuesday. Abdul Razzaq Sajid, the Chairman of the trust, said: “It is with deep sadness that we received the news of the death of His Royal Highness. The loss of this remarkable man, who has been a feature of our lives for so many years, is compounded for many by the loss of their own family members and close friends over this past year.

“The people of Hounslow hold the whole of the Royal Family in very deep affection. Like the rest of the country we are mourning his passing but also remember the dedication he brought to his role of supporting HM The Queen throughout the 73 years of their marriage and the whole of her reign. Our thoughts are with her and her whole family. “Instead of marking the death of His Royal Highness by laying flowers we suggest that people who wish to could make donation to a charity connected to human and environmental welfare along with His Royal Highness, such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.”