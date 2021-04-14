Govt urged to resolve resort issue

Islamabad: Lawyers should help stakeholders promote tourism instead of dragging of them into litigation of subsequent closure of tourism promotion sites.

Commenting on the closure of the Malam Jabba site on the court orders, Vice-President of the Mardan Bar Association Ashraf Ali urged the government to do its best to restore tourism activities in the area that is providing jobs to thousands of locals besides helping the local businesses to flourish.

He said that certain principles should be followed to promote tourism in the region and bring investment, adding that the courts should refrain from judicial overreach. It is pertinent to mention here that judicial overreach has been stopped by the Supreme Court in March 2021.

He said the Peshawar High Court should be approached for review of its decision regarding the entry fee of Malam Jabba resort that has led to its closure for the public. A Mingora bench of the high court has barred the resort’s management from collection of entry fee to the tourist spot on a petition from some lawyers in the area.