15 deaths, 765 cases in a day

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed lives of as many as 15 patients belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours equalling the record for the highest number of deaths from the region in a day that was set on November 27 last year.

It is worth mentioning here that it happened for the fourth time in the history of COVID-19 in Pakistan on Tuesday that more than 13 patients died of the illness from the twin cities in a single day. Earlier, the virus claimed 15 lives from the twin cities in a day on November 27, 14 lives on November 25 and then 14 lives on December 2 in 2020.

The death of 15 patients due to the disease from the twin cities has taken the death toll from the region to 1,426. Meanwhile, another 765 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the region in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 86,396.

According to details, six confirmed patients of the illness from ICT died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while nine patients from Rawalpindi district lost their lives due to the illness. To date, a total of 617 patients from the federal capital have died of COVID-19 while 809 patients from Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness.

Another 603 patients from ICT have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 66,983 of which 53,441 patients have so far recovered. The number of active cases of the illness from the federal capital was recorded as 12,925 on Tuesday.

From Rawalpindi district, as many as 162 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 19,413 of which 16,407 have recovered. On Tuesday, the number of active cases of the illness from the district was 2,197 of which 130 patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in Rawalpindi and 2,067 were in home isolation.