In today’s 21st century, Pakistan still lags behind other countries in education. Its current literacy rate is a little over 59 percent. More than 22 million children are out of school. After the closure of education institutions because of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of students were forced to drop out of schools because they didn’t have the resources required to continue online classes. A country cannot progress without investing in education. The government’s top priority should be to uplift the education sector. The government should create opportunities for such students who are not able to continue their studies because of school closures, especially those who live in remote and underdeveloped areas of the country.

Fateh Khan

Islamabad