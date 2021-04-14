Funeral prayer for cop

LAHORE:The funeral prayers for martyred Constable M Afzal, who was tortured last day by violent protestors at Shahdara Chowk area, were offered on Tuesday at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, SSP Administration, SP Legal and senior Police officers and Jawans of the force attended the funeral. The son and family members of Shaheed Constable M Afzal also attended the funeral ceremony. Special prayers were also offered for the departed soul of Constable Afzal at this occasion whereas a contingent of Police presented guard of honour to the martyred constable as well. CCPO Lahore laid flowers wreath on the dead body of the Shaheed Constable alongwith other officers. CCPO Lahore met with the son and other family members of Shaheed Constable and assured them complete cooperation from Lahore Police in every respect. Later, the dead body of martyred constable was departed for his final burial to his native area district Sheikhupura with complete police protocol.