One die in Paris hospital shooting

PARIS: An unidentified attacker shot dead a man and badly injured a woman outside a Paris hospital on Monday before fleeing the scene on a motorbike, police said. The attacker fired several shots at the Henry Dunant private geriatric hospital run by the Red Cross in the upmarket 16th district, sources close to the investigation said.