close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 13, 2021

One die in Paris hospital shooting

World

AFP
April 13, 2021

PARIS: An unidentified attacker shot dead a man and badly injured a woman outside a Paris hospital on Monday before fleeing the scene on a motorbike, police said. The attacker fired several shots at the Henry Dunant private geriatric hospital run by the Red Cross in the upmarket 16th district, sources close to the investigation said.

Latest News