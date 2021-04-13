Wahab decries interior ministerâ€™s remarks on CNICs

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has decried the statement of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed about the issuance of computerised national identity cards to the natives of Sindh.

In a statement issued on Monday, Wahab, who also acts as the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said the controversial statement of the interior minister was an attempt to promote ethnic divide in the country.

He said the federal government had done a shameful act of taking up the issue of issuance of the CNICs to the natives of Sindh. He added that the federal government had taken an ill-advised act of stop issuing the CNIC to the natives of Sindh whose forefathers had been living on the land since centuries.

The provincial adviser said the interior minister had been issuing such statements ignoring the ground realities and acting upon the agenda of certain forces. He maintained that the representatives of the Indus Valley would not tolerate such uncalled for acts.

According to Wahab, denying the natives of Sindh the facility of issuance of the CNICs in their native cities was an act of discrimination against them. He said the statement of the interior minister was not acceptable and the federal government should tender an apology.