Zafar Ullah reelected CPSP Council president

Islamabad:College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Council has unanimously elected Professor Zafar Ullah Chaudhry as President of CPSP for the third term in a meeting held in accordance with Corona SOPs.

In the meeting presided over by President CPSP, the third annual term elections were conducted which were supervised by Secretary CPSP Professor Irshad Waheed. The twenty member council from Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Baluchistan and Armed Forces elected Professor Muhammad Shoaib Shafi from Rawalpindi and Professor Syed Khalid Ahmad Ashrafi from Karachi as Vice Presidents.

Professor Muhammad Masroor, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dow Medical University has been assigned the responsibility as Treasurer whereas Professor Mahmood Ayyaz and Professor Khalid Masood Gondal have been designated as Director General National Residency Programme and Director General International Relations respectively. Professor Waqar Alam Jan from KPK and Professor Shahid Pervaiz have been elected as members of Executive Committee. Professor Ambreen Afzaal and Professor Farrukh Saeed have been elected as members of Finance Committee. Other committees of the College will be supervised and assisted by Professor Muhammad Asghar Butt, Professor Aamer Zaman Khan, Professor Muhammad Tayyab, Professor Ghulam Mujtaba, Maj. Gen. Shahla M. Baqai, Professor Ayesha Siddiqa (Quetta), Professor Jehangir Khan (Abbottabad), and Professor Abbas Memon (Hyderabad).

The meeting started with Fateha Khwani by Professor Khalid Masood Gondal for the fellows and postgraduate trainees who embraced martyrdom during Corona Virus Pandemic. The Council reiterated that the front line volunteers will keep on playing their role with same zeal and zest.

The President of CPSP said that more than thirty thousand specialists and around twenty five thousand postgraduate residents will continue to serve with enthusiasm in provinces of the country, armed forces, civil and private institutions.

The council reviewed the policies about the standards of training, moral values, and transparent examination methodology.

It is important that CPSP is offering fellowship programs in 75 specialties and membership in 22 specialties. CPSP is the prestigious institution of higher medical education in South Asian region which is recognized nationally and internationally for its high standards of education.