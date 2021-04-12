Islamic University plans online degrees

Islamabad: International Islamic University Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi inaugurated a digital studio and the renovated conference room at the Iqbal International Institute of Research and Dialogue (IRD) and said the university would do everything possible to provide quality education to students by embracing the latest technological developments.

“The coronavirus pandemic gave us a challenge and we responded to it well. Now, we are set to introduce online degrees,” said the rector while hailing the addition of a new studio to the IRD.