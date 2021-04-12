close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
AFP
Egyptian jailed in #MeToo case

World

April 12, 2021

Cairo: An Egyptian court on Sunday sentenced a man to eight years in prison for sexually harassing three minors and drug possession, in a case that sparked outrage on social media.

Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a former student of some of Egypt’s most elite schools and the American University in Cairo, was sentenced to seven years in jail for sexually harassing three underage girls and one year for drug possession, a judicial source said.

