Beds, ventilators being increased in hospitals: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review the situation of Corona Pandemic in the wake of alarming rise in number of patient in ICUs at a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Sunday. The meeting was called on directions from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The Health Minister reviewed the current situation of the Corona Pandemic in Punjab and Secretary PSH and Secretary SHME presented analysis of cases in their respective departments. All the Commissioners shared their updates on the status of implementation of SOPs. Different suggestions were presented before the members for improvement in situation. The situation in worst affected cities by the latest wave came under discussion. The proposal to enhance capacity of treatment for COVID-19 was reviewed. The progress over vaccination drive, timing of vaccination centres and strategy over implementation of SOPs in mosques came was reviewed.

The minister said, “We are witnessing an alarming rise in the number of critically ill patients. Overall, the number of positive cases is getting very high currently. We are enhancing the number of beds and ventilators in all hospitals of Punjab. Punjab will be adding 100 more ventilators shortly. In Teaching Hospitals of seven districts, outdoor of four specialties have been closed down. All possible resources are being utilised to control the Pandemic. Some key decisions will be made in the Cabinet meeting. We have set a target 20,000 vaccination per day. The SOPs for Ramazan have just been released. The sudden rise in ICU admissions is alarming. The procurement of more ventilators and medical equipment will be tabled in Cabinet Committee meeting. I plead people to observe SOPs as this is not a problem of the government alone. People must restrict movement and leave homes only in urgent need.”

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has condoled with the family of late columnist Kiran Waqar. On Minister’s directions, the District Health Authority Okara has shared initial report into the sad demise of poetess Kiran Waqar, 34, who breathed her last on Saturday at a private hospital in Lahore due to COVID-19. Kiran Waqar, her brother and mother passed away due to COVID-19 recently.