Remaining PSL matches from June 1, says PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held from June 1. The tournament was curtailed when a number of players and staffers tested positive for the ocronavirus.

The development came as the PCB’s Board of Governors met in a virtual conference call on Saturday and took a number of important decisions including finalising the schedule of remaining HBL PSL 6 matches and launching of PCB Hall of Fame.

This was their 62nd meeting overall and second of the year, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Sunday.

The BoG received a presentation and an update on the report of the two-person fact-finding panel that was set-up by the PCB chairman to review the bio-security protocols, bylaws and arrangements for the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 and make recommendations on how to better ensure implementation of a bio-secure environment for future events.

The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the corona SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants. The BoG was informed that the PCB was in final stages of appointing a globally-recognised safety management company that specialises in providing Covid-safe technology solutions, bio-secure monitoring & management, as well as response and reaction to positive tests. The members were informed that a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for all participants will commence from 22 May in one hotel and following three days of training sessions.

HBL PSL 6 matches will resume on 1 June with the final scheduled for 20 June.

The 20 remaining matches, finalised in consultation with the franchises, will be played at National Stadium, Karachi. Evening matches will start at 8pm; in case of double-headers, first match will begin at 5pm while the second match will start at 10pm).

1 June: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N); 2 June: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N); 3 June: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N); 4 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N); 5 June: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N); 6 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N); 7 June: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N); 8 June: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N); 9 June: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N); 10 June: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N);11 June: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N); 12 June: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N);13 June: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N);14 June: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N);16 June: Qualifier (1 v 2) (N);17 June: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N);18 June: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner

Eliminator 1) (N); 20 June: Final (N).

Hall of Fame:

In an effort to further acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of Pakistan cricket stalwarts, the BoG unanimously supported and approved the launch of the PCB Hall of Fame.

Initially, six members from the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame will be inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame.

There will be three more inductions each year from 2021 with the inductees to be chosen by an independent panel and announced on 16 October, day one of Pakistan’s inaugural Test in 1952. Players retired from international cricket for, at least, five years will be eligible for induction into the PCB Hall of Fame.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “There will be an initial intake of six ICC Cricket Hall of Famers—Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas — who will be supplemented by three inductions in the PCB Hall of Fame each year starting from 16 October, 2021.