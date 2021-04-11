Ramazan food packages distributed among families of martyrs

LAHORE: Ramazan package was distributed among the families of the martyrs, sick, disabled and those who died in the line of duty of Punjab Highway Patrol.

According to the details, package was sent to the families of 20 martyrs, 20 sick, 3 disabled and 228 employees who died in the line of duty of PHP in all the districts of the province regarding Ramazan package so that the families of PHP personnel could not face financial problems.

On the direction of Additional IG PHP, SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir encouraged 56 personnel who performed brilliantly during the service with cash prizes. Addressing the awardees, SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir said that the purpose of awarding the prizes was to raise the morale of the officials so that they could perform their duties of service and protection of the citizens with more diligence and determination. He further said that a total of about nine lakh rupees had been disbursed for the welfare of the force and & steps would be taken for the welfare of the force in future also using all available resources.