Body of missing boy recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a manhole in Khairpur.
The body of seven years old Arshad s/o Shafi Muhammed Shaikh who went missing earlier was recovered from the manhole in Piryaloi, Khairpur.
The residents of Piryaloi, along with the parents, relatives and neighbours of Arshad held a protest and demanded the registration of the FIR against members of the Town Committee Piryaloi for their recklessness.