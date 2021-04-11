Malik for provision of free COVID-19 vaccine to every citizen

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Rehman Malik has urged the government to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to every citizen of the country.

“The coronavirus would stop spreading once maximum people are vaccinated across the country,” he said while appealing the government for provision of free COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of Pakistan. He appealed the people to strictly follow SOPs, wear masks, avoid gatherings and maintain social distance. He said only by following SOPs and expediting the process of vaccination, we can combat the third wave of deadly pandemic. He said the entire expenditure on the vaccine should be borne by the government as majority of our population can’t afford to vaccinate their family members on their own.

He stressed that we can only stop the spread of virus if the government works on making it possible to vaccinating maximum number of people as soon as possible. He said other than senior citizens; only those are getting vaccines privately who can afford its cost. He said the third wave of coronavirus had spread not only in Pakistan but all over the world and unfortunately the increase in positive cases of coronavirus was due to carelessness as SOPs and precautionary measures to control its rapid spread were not being followed strictly. “I had earlier predicted that the third wave of coronavirus could be more fatal than earlier two waves,” he added.