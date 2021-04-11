Institutions defaming case: Javed Latif’s bail extended till tomorrow

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Saturday extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif, accused of defaming the state institutions.

The court extended his bail till April 12 (tomorrow) and summoned the counsel for state and Javed Latif for final arguments on the matter. The court gave final chance to Javed Latif to argue the matter after he changed his counsel on Saturday. Earlier, the accused had been denied any relief from the Lahore High Court (LHC).