close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

Institutions defaming case: Javed Latif’s bail extended till tomorrow

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Saturday extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif, accused of defaming the state institutions.

The court extended his bail till April 12 (tomorrow) and summoned the counsel for state and Javed Latif for final arguments on the matter. The court gave final chance to Javed Latif to argue the matter after he changed his counsel on Saturday. Earlier, the accused had been denied any relief from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Latest News

More From Top Story