Gold rates stable

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market stood same at Rs104,100 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price was unchanged at Rs89,249. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,744 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,360 per tola. Price of 10 gram silver also stood same at Rs1,165.98.