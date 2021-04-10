QPR striker banned for three games

QPR striker Charlie Austin has been suspended for three games after being found guilty of violent conduct.

Austin was charged by the Football Association after QPR’s 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Easter Monday over what appeared to be a stamp on home midfielder Ryan Yates.

A statement released via the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: “Charlie Austin has been suspended for Queens Park Rangers FC’s next three matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that occurred during an EFL Championship match against Nottingham Forest on 05/04/21.

“The forward denied that his behaviour during the 43rd minute of the match, which was caught on camera but not seen by the match officials at the time, constituted violent conduct.

“An independent Regulatory Commission found the breach of FA Rule E1.1 proven after considering evidence during a subsequent hearing and imposed the appropriate sanction.”

Austin, 31, has scored six goals in 17 league appearances since joining QPR on loan from West Brom in January.

He will miss QPR’s home game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, as well as Sky Bet Championship trips to Rotherham and Middlesbrough.