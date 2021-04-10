Sukkur police arrest TTP commander

SUKKUR: The CTD Police, Sukkur, has arrested a commander of TTP who had Rs2 million head money on him. In-charge CTD Police, Sukkur, revealed that the police on information arrested a TTP commander Muhammed Raheem, s/o Jan Wali Durrani, from the General Bus Stop, Sukkur-Jafferabad.

Officials recovered a bag from his possession. During search of his bag, the police recovered detonator wire, 300 gram explosive material, two handmade bombs, five detonators, 1.5 kilogram ball bearings and nut bolts.

During interrogation, the terrorist revealed that in 2009, he joined TTP in Swat, and along with TTP commander Rahim Khan had committed mutiple attacks on Pak Army and security agencies. He also snatched a Suzuki Potohar Jeep aand double cabin vehicle to use as VBIED.

He also with his associates committed looting and plunder in a market of Buner.

He left Swat for Sindh due to an operation launched against terrorists by the Pakistan Army. In-charge CTD Sukkur said that investigation from the terrorist, who carried Rs2 million head money announced by the KP government, was underway .