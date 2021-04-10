Corona cases on the rise as people flout SOPs in Mardan

MARDAN: The district administration has been unable to implement Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the city and to implement lockdown in the district in the face of rising coronavirus cases.

It may be noted that the National Command and Operation Centre earlier this month had issued new guidelines for the prevention of Covid-19. The provincial government had directed the district administration to strictly implement the Covid-19 SOPs in their district. However, the district administration has failed to implement the SOPs.

Following a surge in the number of infections, the authorities made mask-wearing compulsory. However, these instructions are not being followed at all in the district. The police have also failed to deal with such violations.

Many people don’t wear a face mask on public transport and other public places. The provincial government announced two-day

lockdown on Friday and Saturday. However, the district administration has failed to implement lockdown in the city. Despite the lockdown Jumma bazaar was organized at Charsadda Chowk near bus stand while motorbikes Jumma bazaar was also organized at Shamshi Road. A large number of people visited the jumma bazaars and the visitors did not follow the SOPs.

A customer at Jumma bazaar told this scribe that the district administration has closed its eyes to the violation of SOPs and lockdown and also failed to enforce two-day lockdown in the city.

He added that the majority of the people were roaming in public places without wearing masks which led to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and the deaths of patients.