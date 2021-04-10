close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 10, 2021

CM Usman Buzdar condoles death of MPA’s father

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 10, 2021

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of the father of Sadia Sohail Rana MPA. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with fortitude.

Latest News

More From Lahore