CM Usman Buzdar condoles death of MPA’s father

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of the father of Sadia Sohail Rana MPA. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with fortitude.