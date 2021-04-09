close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
April 9, 2021

Qureshi pays tributes to armed forces for rendering sacrifices

National

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded the valour of the country’s armed forces and law-enforcement agencies for rendering immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

During his visit Thursday to Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFIRM) in Rawalpindi, the foreign minister said the nation stood side by side with Pakistan Army for protecting the frontiers of the country.

The foreign minister visited various medical wards and met the soldiers undergoing treatment at the Institute and praised their determination.

He appreciated the medical facilities provided at the Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine.

Earlier on his arrival, the foreign minister was welcomed by Lt Gen Nigar Johar, Chief of Army Medical Corps and Maj Gen Zafar Ali, Commandant of Armed Forces Institute for Rehabilitation Medicine and the management of the Institute.

The foreign minister planted a sapling in the lawn of Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine.

He was given a detailed briefing on the scope and performance of the Institute. The Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine is the largest and most modern prosthesis centre in the country, especially for wounded soldiers on the battlefield.

