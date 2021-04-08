Marriyum asks Imran to apologise for his remarks on rape

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked Imran Khan to apologise to the nation over his remarks about rape.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said Imran Khan’s statement was shameful. Imran can neither run the government or economy nor can he give employment to the poor or relief from skyrocketing inflation. She asked Imran: "Are innocent girls being trapped because of vulgarity? Is it their fault that they were raped?” she said Imran has devastated rape victims and their families with his statement.

Marriyum said every educated and sensible person is shocked by Imran's statement. This shows that Imran's thoughts are a product of mental issues and ignorance. This also shows that he has immature, primitive, patriarchal views that expose his shallow-mindedness. She said Imran's irresponsible statement is emboldening the sick mentality that is the root of this problem and is nothing less than barbarianism.