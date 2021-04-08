close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 8, 2021

Nepra approves Re0.64 hike in power tariff

Top Story

 
April 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Wednesday approved hiking the power tariff while allowing some exemptions, a notification issued in this regards said. Per the notification, Nepra said it has approved a hike of Re0.64 per unit as fuel price adjustment for February, which will be included in the bills of April. It further mentioned that customers who utilise less than 50 units will be exempted from the hike, while K-Electric's customers have also been spared.

Latest News

More From Top Story