One killed, 37 more infected in Nowshera Covid-19 spree

NOWSHERA: A patients died of Covid-19 while 37 more tested positive for the viral infection in the district on Wednesday.

With the new casualty, the fatalities from the coronavirus reached 76 in the district.

The administration also imposed a heavy fine on two shops owners while sealed five other shops for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the virus.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen said that woman identified as Sara, 65, a resident of Mughalkai in Akora Khattak died of coronavirus.

He said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the SOPs against the viral infection.

He said that 37 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 3,860.

He said that 2,975 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far

He said that active cases of coronavirus were now 809 in which a number of patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.

The official added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

He appealed the people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.