Thu Apr 08, 2021
April 8, 2021

Arshad to take part in Iran event

April 8, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and his coach will depart to Mashhad, Iran, from Lahore on Friday (tomorrow) for participation in “1st International Imam Reza International Cup” being organised by Athletics Federation of Iran from April 11-12.

After participation in Reza Cup, Arshad Nadeem will depart to Turkey on April 13 to attend a three-week Olympic training camp. Arshad will return to Pakistan on May 1.

