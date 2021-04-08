Britain starts Moderna jabs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Britain on Wednesday began rolling out its third coronavirus vaccine, from US company Moderna, as questions mounted over jabs from the country’s main supplier, AstraZeneca. The Moderna vaccine, which is already being delivered in Europe and the United States, joined ones from AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Pfizer-BioNTech in Britain’s armoury against Covid-19.