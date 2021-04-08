close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

Loading vehicle driver shot dead

Karachi

Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

A loading vehicle driver was gunned down in Kohat Muhalla area of the Machhar Colony on Wednesday, according to an official of the Docks police station.

SHO Agha Aslam said that 25-year-old Zakirullah, son of Omar Hakeem, who was a resident of the same area, was sitting in the vehicle when unidentified persons shot him dead. Police said that the deceased was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. They suspect that the incident was a result of a personal enmity.

