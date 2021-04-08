Restaurant owner gunned down in Scheme 33

A restaurant owner was shot dead within the limits of the Sacchal police station on Wednesday. According to police, the firing incident took place at a fast-food restaurant located near Faria Chowk in Scheme 33.

The deceased man was identified as 55-year-old Mashood, son of Ibrahim. Police said unidentified persons on a motorcycle shot and killed him. Following the incident, police personnel patrolling the area reached the crime scene and tried to intercept the suspects fleeing the scene.

According to police, an exchange of fire took place between them and the suspects, in which one of the suspects was wounded; however, his accomplices managed to take him while fleeing. Police also claimed to have impounded the motorcycle used by the culprits. According to SHO Zubair Nawaz, the case was being investigated from different angles.