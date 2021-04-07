NA Speaker calls for consensus on issues

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that political consensus is imperative especially on the floor of the House to steer the country out of socio-economic challenges. He said that issues like electoral reforms, judicial reforms, trade with India and economic woes must be deliberated in the National Assembly and the role of opposition on highlighting these challenges is of vital importance. He remarked that both opposition and government benches can develop consensus to introduce policy reforms in the best interest of the masses.He expressed these views while meeting with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary who called on him here on Tuesday. Asad Qaiser also said that the country is facing multiple challenges issue and it needs in-depth deliberation especially on the floor of the National Assembly. He also invited the opposition benches to have full length discussion especially on national and international issues. He said that the role of opposition benches is inevitable in this regard. Fawad Chaudhry appreciated the unbiased role of NA Speaker in the proceeding of the House. He said that consensus on national issues is imperative especially in the Parliament. Meanwhile, the NA Speaker also invited the Opposition benches to have floor of the house for unlimited days to deliberate upon national issues.