Wed Apr 07, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

All set to provide substantial relief to people in Ramazan: Aslam

Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the best arrangements have been made to provide substantial relief to the people during the month of Ramazan.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the minister said this while talking to a delegation of his party workers at his camp office. He mentioned that a subsidy worth 3.75 billion rupees will be given for provision of subsidised flour to the people. Similarly, various food items will be available at the rates of 2018, he added.

