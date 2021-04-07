Women threaten self-immolation

NOWSHERA: Three women members of a family on Tuesday asked the government to provide them justice and protection against the influential rivals or else they would commit self-immolation outside the Chamkani Police Station.

Talking to reporters at the Nowshera Press Club, Meher Nigara along with Bibi Asiya and Rozeena alleged that their influential rivals had shot dead her daughter-in-law Farzana and seriously injured her daughter Shakila for honour in Akbarpura Banda in Sheikh Ismail.

She said that Farzana had married her son Anwar Ali against the will of her family members including Jan Sher, Lal Sher, Jauhar and others. The mother complained that the rivals also killed her son Hazrat Ali and later kidnapped her another son Zar Wali in the same honour case.

She said that the Chamkani police were hand in glove with her rivals and they did not register case against them. The woman said that the accused had obtained pre-arrest bail and were hurling threats to the family of dire consequences. They appealed to chief minister, Inspector General of Police, chief justices of Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to provide them justice and protection against the influential rivals or else they would commit self-immolation.