Father, son arrested for street crime in Liaquatabad

The Super Market police on Tuesday arrested a man and his son after an exchange of fire in Liaquatabad No. 10 for their alleged involvement in various street crime incidents in the neighbourhood.

The police said the suspects, Tabish and his father, Qasim, were involved in a number of street crime cases. Two pistols, a mobile phone, a motorcycle and Rs8,500 were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment in police custody. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.