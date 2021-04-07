Father of three killed for coming to mugging victimâ€™s rescue

A father of three was shot dead when he came to the rescue of a mugging victim in Sector 9/E of Orangi Town on Tuesday.

Police said armed men riding on a motorcycle were looting 60-year-old Waheed and beat him up when he resisted. When the citizen raised a hue and cry for help, a 38-year-old labourer, Rashid, came out of his nearby factory. Seeing this, the suspects opened fire at him, injuring him critically. They also injured Waheed by hitting him with a pistol.

A large number of residents gathered on the spot and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where Rashid succumbed to his injuries. He was father of three children. Following the incident, a large number of residents and shopkeepers started protesting and also set tyres on a road, causing a traffic jam.

Police and Rangers also reached the area to control the situation; however, the protesters continued with the protest. Later, the assistant commissioner arrived and held negotiations with the protesters. After getting the assurance that the culprits would be registered, the protesters ended the road blockade. Police investigators collected empty shells of the pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the Forensic Division for ballistics cross-matching

Hotel ownerâ€™s son shot dead in Lyari A son of a hotel owner was shot dead in Lyariâ€™s Khadda Market area on Tuesday. According to police, 30-year-old Irfan, son of Rahim, owner of the hotel, died and customer Amanullah, 40, son of Hanif, was wounded when two men on a motorcycle fired gunshots at them outside a hotel. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital. Police suspected that the incident might have been linked to extortion.